Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some staff at Michigan State University will receive bonuses in recognition their service during the pandemic.

Monday, Michigan State University (MSU) president Samuel L. Stanley announced that some groups of university employees will receive a $1,500 bonus for working through the pandemic. The groups include regular and temporary faculty, academic staff and support staff employees, research and post-doctoral fellows as well as graduate teaching and research assistants.

Those wondering whether they qualify for the bonus may check this FAQ.

“I want to be clear this one-time recognition bonus is being paid from MSU reserves,” Stanley wrote university staff. “We can take these actions because our short-term situation has further stabilized, making us confident we can utilize one-time reserves to fund this well-deserved bonus.”

Stanley wrote, “It’s important to note, however, that we still face challenges to our recurring base budget from a number of sources, including changes in enrollment patterns during the past two years, as well as new costs from the pandemic, which we will continue to address during the next three to four years.”

The bonus will be paid during Jan. 2022 and may not be paid until the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

