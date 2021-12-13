Advertisement

Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some staff at Michigan State University will receive bonuses in recognition their service during the pandemic.

Monday, Michigan State University (MSU) president Samuel L. Stanley announced that some groups of university employees will receive a $1,500 bonus for working through the pandemic. The groups include regular and temporary faculty, academic staff and support staff employees, research and post-doctoral fellows as well as graduate teaching and research assistants.

Those wondering whether they qualify for the bonus may check this FAQ.

“I want to be clear this one-time recognition bonus is being paid from MSU reserves,” Stanley wrote university staff. “We can take these actions because our short-term situation has further stabilized, making us confident we can utilize one-time reserves to fund this well-deserved bonus.”

Stanley wrote, “It’s important to note, however, that we still face challenges to our recurring base budget from a number of sources, including changes in enrollment patterns during the past two years, as well as new costs from the pandemic, which we will continue to address during the next three to four years.”

The bonus will be paid during Jan. 2022 and may not be paid until the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher
Michigan Barnwood
MI Barnwood
WILX Weather Webcast 12/13/2021 PM
Heal the Heartland News 10
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims