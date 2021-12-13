Advertisement

Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Over the weekend, at Lyle Torrant Center Middle School in Jackson, special needs students and their families got the chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The students got the chance to play games, work on holiday crafts, and got to enjoy some festive treats.

The school’s principal, Amy Rogers, says that this event is a way for kids to have fun.

“We try to have opportunities for them just to be kids, to dance and we have music going, and a bubble machine, cookies they can decorate, crafts that they can do.”

Families got to finish the day with cookies and photos with Santa.

