Advertisement

Pistons Game at Chicago Postponed

The red jerseys feature subtle nods to the teams of the 1970s with lightning bolts on the side...
The red jerseys feature subtle nods to the teams of the 1970s with lightning bolts on the side and touches of teal, honoring the teams flaming horse logo.(Detroit Pistons)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons scheduled game at Chicago against the Bulls Tuesday night has been postponed. The Bulls have Covid issues and their games this week are all off. The Pistons next game is Thursday at Indiana. The Pistons have a 12 game losing streak and a 4-22 season record, the worst in the NBA. They return home at noon this Saturday to face the Houston Rockets.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and Football Coach Mel Tucker pose with...
Spartans’ first Peach Bowl will only help program’s brand
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
Former NFL Player Headed to Prison
Chris Wagner (14) of the Boston Bruins takes a shot on goalie Mike Smith (41) of the Calgary...
Covid Wipes Out Calgary NHL Games
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hoops Moves Up in A-P Poll