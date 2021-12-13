Pistons Game at Chicago Postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons scheduled game at Chicago against the Bulls Tuesday night has been postponed. The Bulls have Covid issues and their games this week are all off. The Pistons next game is Thursday at Indiana. The Pistons have a 12 game losing streak and a 4-22 season record, the worst in the NBA. They return home at noon this Saturday to face the Houston Rockets.

