Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The survivors of sexual abuse from Larry Nassar have reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics and US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The $380 million settlement ends a five-year-long legal battle that put the spotlight on gymnastics, the victims of sexual abuse in the sport, and Michigan State University - who employed Nassar.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the sum is among the largest ever recorded for victims of sex abuse and includes hundreds of athletes who were assaulted over three decades.

“Survivors have now received a total of $880 million in compensation for their pain and suffering at the hands of this monster and the institutions who enabled him, Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee,” said John Manly, the lead attorney representing victims, in a press release. “These organizations spent more than $100 million on corporate lawyers to evade their legal and moral responsibility. We prevailed for one simple reason: the courage and tenacity of the survivors. These brave women relived their abuse publicly, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams.”

Michigan State University made a $500 million payment to the settlement fund three years ago.

In September, members of the US Olympic team, including Simone Biles and other gymnasts testified before Congress on the timeline of abuse they endured, including how many people knew about it and what little was done.

In August, USA Gymnastics was reportedly eying a $425 million settlement.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the FBI’s failure to let anyone know about Larry Nassar’s abuse when it was first reported in 2015 “inexcusable.”

In March, Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees faced a deadline from the state attorney general to release documents related to the Larry Nassar scandal. On March 26, they sent a letter to AG Nessel’s office stating they “notified the Attorney General that the Board will not be taking [the action of waiving attorney-client privilege] and, therefore, will continue to maintain attorney-client privilege.”

“There is one more chapter yet to be written, the criminal prosecution of the FBI officials who failed to investigate and stop Nassar together with the USAG and USOPC officials who conspired with them to impede the investigation. We will continue to pursue justice on behalf of the hundreds of little girls and young women who were molested as a direct result of their obstruction of justice.”

This chapter is finally closed.



Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin. Whether or not justice comes and change is made, depends on what happens next. https://t.co/611dOyACeP — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) December 13, 2021

