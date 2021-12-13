Advertisement

In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan

A new contract?
By Tim Staudt
Dec. 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What is Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan? 

A new contract?  Or next month, will NFL teams come-a-calling like his former team, the Chicago Bears? 

In my view, because of Michigan’s success this season not failure, Harbaugh will be a coaching target but for the NFL not another college team.

