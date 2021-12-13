Advertisement

MSU Hoops Moves Up in A-P Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s basketball team has moved from 19th to 12th in this week’s Associated Press poll. Baylor replaced Purdue at number one and the Boilermakers are now third. Ohio State is the only other ranked Big Ten team at number 15. Michigan State has a 9-2 record and plays Oakland at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena on December 21st.

