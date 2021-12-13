MSU Hoops Moves Up in A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s basketball team has moved from 19th to 12th in this week’s Associated Press poll. Baylor replaced Purdue at number one and the Boilermakers are now third. Ohio State is the only other ranked Big Ten team at number 15. Michigan State has a 9-2 record and plays Oakland at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena on December 21st.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.