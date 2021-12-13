Advertisement

Mid-Michigan Residents continue facing outages from Saturday’s wind

Crews work to fix damage.
Crews work to fix damage.(Alynne Welch)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Saturday’s crazy wind, many cities are still experiencing side effects. Crews continue to fix the damage as people feel frustrated with outages, MSU junior Brien Smith, being one of them. He is one of the many students gearing up for finals week, with no internet.

“To me specifically it’s been a major inconvenience. My roommate Eric and I both called Xfinity yesterday morning and all they said to both of us was we will send somebody out there at our earliest convenience, doesn’t give any indication to us what that means,” said Smith.

One company that is heading up a lot of damage done yesterday is Consumers Energy. Spokesperson, Joshua Paciorek, says the effort doesn’t stop there.

“We know whenever there is a power outage it can be disrupting, it can be frustrating, so our crews are working as quickly as possible to get lines back up, to replace poles, to clean up damage,” said Paciorek.

Paciorek also asks residents for patience as crews continue to work, “Some of these areas are going to be out a little bit longer because of the high winds that came through--but our crews are working around the clock,” said Paciorek.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Eaton County crash
Police officer and cruiser
Boy hurt in Lansing shooting
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Cedar and Miller shut down Friday morning
‘Nobody feels safe’ -- Lansing community responds to fatal shooting of teen
Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Police ID teen killed in Lansing shooting that injured 10-week-old

Latest News

Consumers Energy restores power to 41,000 more customers
The City of Lansing will host a press conference regarding gun violence
Wind gusts cause tree to fall on truck in East Lansing.
Wind gusts leave 200,000 without power
Downed power line in East Lansing.
Consumers Energy restores power to thousands after winds come through Mid Michigan