Mid-Michigan Residents continue facing outages from Saturday’s wind

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Saturday’s crazy wind, many cities are still experiencing side effects. Crews continue to fix the damage as people feel frustrated with outages, MSU junior Brien Smith, being one of them. He is one of the many students gearing up for finals week, with no internet.

“To me specifically it’s been a major inconvenience. My roommate Eric and I both called Xfinity yesterday morning and all they said to both of us was we will send somebody out there at our earliest convenience, doesn’t give any indication to us what that means,” said Smith.

One company that is heading up a lot of damage done yesterday is Consumers Energy. Spokesperson, Joshua Paciorek, says the effort doesn’t stop there.

“We know whenever there is a power outage it can be disrupting, it can be frustrating, so our crews are working as quickly as possible to get lines back up, to replace poles, to clean up damage,” said Paciorek.

Paciorek also asks residents for patience as crews continue to work, “Some of these areas are going to be out a little bit longer because of the high winds that came through--but our crews are working around the clock,” said Paciorek.

