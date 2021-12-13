Mid-Michigan lends a helping hand to victims of tornado in Kentucky

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Death and destruction in Kentucky after devastating tornadoes tore through the west part of the state Friday night into Saturday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, 64 people are confirmed dead and at least 105 are unaccounted for.

Here in Mid-Michigan, the Homeless Angels are wheels to the ground as they fly toys over to families in Kentucky in need of some Christmas cheer.

“Toys was the last thing I thought they would need. I like everybody else was planning on clothes and hygiene and things that we would need in an emergency and they actually said you know what can you bring toys,” said Director of the Homeless Angels, Tracie Baise.

This effort is called Operation Mayfield Christmas. In the last 24 hours they have not only sent hundreds of toys but raised $4,000 in just one day. Baise said they plan to send another plane with more resources this week.

“They lost everything and so they’re having to start over. They’re going to need support in prayer and they’re going to need support from financial groups,” said Baise.

Homeless Angels isn’t the only group working to provide resources, Red Cross said it is all hands on deck to get these people the help they need.

“Right now our main focus is providing shelter for those who do not have a place to stay. Last night we had about 8 different emergency evacuation centers that were open to provide refuge. We had about 190 individuals that sought shelter and received that shelter,” said Executive Director for American Red Cross of Mid-Michigan, Kelly King.

If you are looking to donate items or funds you can donate to any of the groups linked below.

You can donate to the Salvation Army by clicking on this link here, you can also donate to Homeless Angels here and donations can be made for the Red Cross here.

