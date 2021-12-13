Advertisement

Michigan State University Police release public safety app

Designed with feedback from students, faculty, and staff, the SafeMSU app offers access to...
Designed with feedback from students, faculty, and staff, the SafeMSU app offers access to valuable safety resources in Spartans' hands.(Michigan State University)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - SafeMSU, an application that aims to promote and cultivate a safe campus, was released Monday.

It’s something that has been in the works for a while.

Original Story: MSU creates new app to promote student safety

The application was created using feedback from Michigan State University students. It has resources for students and community members, including quick links to emergency numbers and campus maps.

One of its biggest features is the virtual friend walk -- it allows users to send a link to anyone that lets them see where they’re walking on campus and the path they’re taking.

Michigan State University Police inspector Chris Rozman said that while there are already many measures in place to keep everyone safe, the SafeMSU app is a great way to help with peace of mind.

“This app is just another resource we can put in students hands and will provide some reassurance that we’re there, we’re working together,” Rozman said. “We’re partnering with the needs of our community and to keep our campus safe and to look out for their safety as well.”

You can download the app from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.

