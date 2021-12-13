Advertisement

Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage features Michigan-made products

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage in downtown Mason provides a large variety of affordable reclaimed barn wood, live edge lumber and many unique items in their 15,000+ square foot lumberyard.

Looking for a unique gift this holiday sesaon? You’ll find hand-crafted items made by over 80 local vendors in the showroom at Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage, including furniture, home decor/goods, candles, pillows and much more.

Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage is today’s sponsor of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! You can enter to win here.

