Lansing city officials look for solutions to gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is urging people to come together to stop gun violence in the city.

This comes after five people -- between 10 weeks to 18 years old -- were shot on Friday.

However, some community activists said the city needs to be doing more to keep kids safe.

“They are really terrified,” Michael McKissic, with the Mikey 23 Foundation.

McKissic started Mikey 23 Foundation after his son was killed in 2015. The organization works to keep children off the streets by offering training in construction.

“Looking at them, I worry about them stepping out there, going to school. And worrying about if there’s going to be gunfire in any type of way and they’re going to be in the crossfire of it,” McKissic said.

Three teenagers and a 10-week-old boy were shot Friday morning near the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road. Arianna Christiana Delacruz, 17, was killed in the shooting. That evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot on Maybel Street. Lansing Police said the suspects in that shooting are also children.

“Now they are getting into arguments and pulling out guns and shooting each other. The availability of guns, especially illegal guns, is out of control,” said Schor.

Schor said Lansing has a gun problem, not a violence problem.

The Lansing Police Department said it’s taken 570 guns off the streets in 2021, 200 hundred more than last year.

During a news conference Monday morning, Schor highlighted long-term projects aimed at getting the violence under control, like the advance peace initiative. That program has money but hasn’t been implemented yet.

Lansing School District superintendent Ben Shouldiner said children need to feel safe.

“As superintendent it is clear, I have not done my job. Students have died. Students are in jail. That’s on me,” said Shuldiner.

Two Everett High School students were arrested since the school year started, accused of bringing a gun to school on two separate occasions.

McKissic said these long-term projects are a good start, but more needs to be done now.

“We need to know how to embrace them. We need to know how to embrace them, love them and let them know we care about them,” said McKissic. “We thought as an adult we have the answers and we don’t. Listen to the youth, we need to listen to them.”

The Lansing Police Department is also encouraging people to come forward with any information to help track down the people responsible for the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4659, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

