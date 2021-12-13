Jackson group brightening up neighborhood parks for holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some neighborhood parks around Jackson are looking merry and bright this season thanks to a local volunteer organization.

People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) completed two holiday light installations at Betsy Butterfield Park and Elnora Moorman Plaza, a result of continued collaboration with the City of Jackson to do small improvements that make a big impact.

Betsy Butterfield Park is a small neighborhood park located along S. West Avenue on Jackson’s southwest side. The park’s pergola is now decked out in white lights, reviving a neighborhood tradition to put up lights in the park. Visitors can walk through the illuminated pergola or enjoy it as they drive by.

This is the first holiday season at Elnora Moorman Plaza on E. High Street where the plaza’s gateway is getting some holiday cheer. PPT installed color lights across the top section of the gateway, illuminating this southside neighborhood. With the MLK Equality Trail, Jackson’s main pedestrian trail, running through the plaza, pedestrians will be treated to sights of merriment as they pass by.

The projects cap a monumental year for PPT, which saw the group completing seven volunteer projects which brought out a total of 34 Jackson residents to make a difference in the community.

PPT, which was founded in the summer of 2021 by Jackson resident Aaron Dimick and Parks and Recreation Dept. Assistant Director Andrew Sargeant, dusted off lights and equipment owned by the City of Jackson that had been in storage for several years.

“We have the parks and the lights, it was just a matter of finding residents who wanted to do the installation,” said Sargeant. “We’re already making plans for next year and looking at more parks we can light up.”

Coordinator Dimick said the lights do more than just add holiday cheer.

“Both of these parks are gateways to our community, so it’s important to show Jackson these are welcoming neighborhoods that take pride in our public spaces,” Dimick said.

People for the Parks is in the beginning stages of formalizing a non-profit to raise funds for park improvements and better organize volunteer efforts. Anyone interested in getting involved can submit an interest form HERE. The group is also active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

