Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Stephanie Stickland has owned Lansing Lawn and Snow since 2001 with her husband and she says the weather really impacts a lot of what their day can look like, especially during a snow storm.

“Maybe [people] have to set their alarm 20 minutes early to get up to be ready, we’re up pretty much on the hour watching the weather and events,” said Strickland, “We have commercial properties that rely on it being clear before business, so while everyone’s sleeping, we’re up watching.”

