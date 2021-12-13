Former NFL Player Headed to Prison

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Former NFL player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show Bellamy was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The wide receiver most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him in September 2020, just days before his arrest.

