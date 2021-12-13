Advertisement

Former NFL Player Headed to Prison

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Former NFL player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show Bellamy was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The wide receiver most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him in September 2020, just days before his arrest.

