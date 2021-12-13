Ferris State Bulldogs headed to National Championship game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ferris State University football is national championship game-bound once again.

The Bulldogs (13-0) blasted Shepherd (WV) in the Division II semifinal 55-7. The win sets up a rematch of the 2018 national title game with Valdosta State (12-1), a game the Bulldogs lost by two points.

The Division II national championship game will be held at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, TX on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

Ferris State is the number one-ranked Division II team in the country.

