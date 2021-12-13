Advertisement

Ferris State Bulldogs headed to National Championship game

Ferris State is the number one-ranked Division II team in the country.
Ferris State advances to D2 National Championship Game with decisive semifinal win
Ferris State advances to D2 National Championship Game with decisive semifinal win(KTMcDermott | Ferris State University)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ferris State University football is national championship game-bound once again.

The Bulldogs (13-0) blasted Shepherd (WV) in the Division II semifinal 55-7. The win sets up a rematch of the 2018 national title game with Valdosta State (12-1), a game the Bulldogs lost by two points.

The Division II national championship game will be held at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, TX on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

Ferris State is the number one-ranked Division II team in the country.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man dies in Eaton County crash
COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

This is the first holiday season at Elnora Moorman Plaza on E. High Street where the plaza's...
Jackson group brightening up neighborhood parks for holiday season
Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson
Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson
Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson
Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9