Ferris State Bulldogs headed to National Championship game
Ferris State is the number one-ranked Division II team in the country.
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ferris State University football is national championship game-bound once again.
The Bulldogs (13-0) blasted Shepherd (WV) in the Division II semifinal 55-7. The win sets up a rematch of the 2018 national title game with Valdosta State (12-1), a game the Bulldogs lost by two points.
The Division II national championship game will be held at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, TX on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.
Ferris State is the number one-ranked Division II team in the country.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.