Advertisement

Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'(Source: SpaceX/CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World’s richest person Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021, it was announced Monday.

Time described the SpaceX and Tesla CEO as a man “who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars.”

Musk has recently entertained the notion of retiring to become a social media influencer.

Among other honorees, Simone Biles was chosen as “Athlete of the Year,” Olivia Rodrigo was picked “Entertainer of the Year” and vaccine scientists were selected as “Heroes of the Year.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Eaton County crash
COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

This is the first holiday season at Elnora Moorman Plaza on E. High Street where the plaza's...
Jackson group brightening up neighborhood parks for holiday season
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson
Santa visits special needs kids in Jackson