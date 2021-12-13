Advertisement

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ ending

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end.

The news comes after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Celebrity physician Oz got his start as a medical expert for Oprah Winfrey.

The show will be replaced “The Good Dis,” co-hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes nominations announced to a skeptical Hollywood
President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says