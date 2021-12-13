Covid Wipes Out Calgary NHL Games

NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period. Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.

