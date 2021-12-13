Advertisement

Covid Wipes Out Calgary NHL Games

Chris Wagner (14) of the Boston Bruins takes a shot on goalie Mike Smith (41) of the Calgary...
Chris Wagner (14) of the Boston Bruins takes a shot on goalie Mike Smith (41) of the Calgary Flames during the first period of their 2018 NHL China Games hockey game in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Dec. 13, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period. Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.

