Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, an Afghan inspects the damage to the Ahmadi...
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2 trillion bill
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin discusses Build Back Better bill