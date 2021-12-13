Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 16,143 new cases, 160 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported another 16,143 cases and 160 deaths Monday, averaging 5,381 cases per day over the last three days.

The deaths include 36 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,396,467 cases and 25,240 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state averaged about 50,000 diagnostic tests per day over the past three days, with the positivity rate being 17.86% as of Dec. 13.

The state reported 20,311 recoveries, bringing the total recovered to 1,146,495.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. As of Monday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases is currently 4,518.

Ingham County reported 373 new cases and eight deaths, bringing its total to 33,942 cases and 526 deaths.

Jackson County reported 275 new cases and two deaths, bringing its total to 24,602 cases and 383 deaths.

Clinton County reported 92 new cases and two deaths, bringing its total to 9,255 confirmed cases and 136 deaths.

Eaton County reported 182 new cases and three deaths, bringing its total to 14,735 cases and 282 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 132 new cases and five deaths, bringing its total to 9,946 cases and 153 deaths

Hillsdale County reported 88 new cases and three deaths, bringing its total to 7,146 cases and 153 deaths.

Ionia County reported 97 new cases and four deaths, bringing its total to 11,270 cases and 128 deaths.

