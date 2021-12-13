Consumers Energy restores power to 41,000 more customers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy crews worked around the clock to restore power to 41,000 more customers. Now, power has been restored for more than 86% of impacted customers. In a press release Consumers Energy states in total, crews have restored power to 125,000 customers since Saturday morning.

“With crews continuing to work through the night, we expect to be in the home stretch tomorrow and will look to finish restoring a majority of all customers by tomorrow night,” said Consumers Energy Officer, Tim Sparks, “At this evening’s community events, we expressed how grateful we were for our customers’ continued patience as crews work tirelessly on restoration efforts.”

Consumers Energy team members hosted community events in Ionia, Cedar Springs, Carson City, Spring Arbor, and Flint earlier today to thank customers for their patience and cooperation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

