Advertisement

Consumers Energy restores power to 41,000 more customers

(WJRT)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy crews worked around the clock to restore power to 41,000 more customers. Now, power has been restored for more than 86% of impacted customers. In a press release Consumers Energy states in total, crews have restored power to 125,000 customers since Saturday morning.

“With crews continuing to work through the night, we expect to be in the home stretch tomorrow and will look to finish restoring a majority of all customers by tomorrow night,” said Consumers Energy Officer, Tim Sparks, “At this evening’s community events, we expressed how grateful we were for our customers’ continued patience as crews work tirelessly on restoration efforts.”

Consumers Energy team members hosted community events in Ionia, Cedar Springs, Carson City, Spring Arbor, and Flint earlier today to thank customers for their patience and cooperation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man dies in Eaton County crash
Police officer and cruiser
Boy hurt in Lansing shooting
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Cedar and Miller shut down Friday morning
‘Nobody feels safe’ -- Lansing community responds to fatal shooting of teen
Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Police ID teen killed in Lansing shooting that injured 10-week-old

Latest News

Crews work to fix damage.
Mid-Michigan Residents continue facing outages from Saturday’s wind
The City of Lansing will host a press conference regarding gun violence
Wind gusts cause tree to fall on truck in East Lansing.
Wind gusts leave 200,000 without power
Downed power line in East Lansing.
Consumers Energy restores power to thousands after winds come through Mid Michigan