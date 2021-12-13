Advertisement

City of Lansing will offer free meter parking for rest of 2021

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Mayor Andy Schor announced that on-street metered parking in Lansing will be free of charge through the rest of 2021. The free parking will continue until Sunday, Jan. 2 2022.

“The City of Lansing will offer free on-street metered parking citywide to help encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local,” said Mayor Schor. “Offering complimentary parking through the end of the year is one way that the City of Lansing can help support small businesses who continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Free on-street parking will just make it easier for residents and visitors to stop into their favorite local business downtown and have one less thing to worry about.”

There will still be rules in place to keep things moving. On-street parking maximums will still be monitored and ticketed when necessary. More information can be found at www.lansingmi.gov/parking.

