The City of Lansing will host a press conference regarding gun violence

(WILX)
By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will host a press conference regarding gun violence. The press conference will begin at 10:00 am Monday at the Lansing City Hall lobby on West Michigan Avenue.

According to a press release Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Chief Sosebee will be joined by other community and law enforcement leaders to address gun violence.

