Brock Fletcher walks us through the process of selling a home

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re thinking about selling your home but don’t know much about how to do it, Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, tells us more about the process of selling your home. Also, Brock says that even if you’ve sold a home in the past, you shouldn’t expect the process to go exactly as it did before because the market is completely different.

Plus, Brock gave us an update on the current housing inventory in the Lansing area. Check out the video to see if the number of houses on the market is increasing, decreasing, or staying the same.

