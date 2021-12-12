Man dies in Eaton County crash

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man died after a crash on I-69 in Eaton County.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes, south of Cochran Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the man was driving an SUV when he went off the road and hit a tree.

A woman was with him. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.