Advertisement

Man dies in Eaton County crash

(Phil Anderson)
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man died after a crash on I-69 in Eaton County.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes, south of Cochran Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the man was driving an SUV when he went off the road and hit a tree.

A woman was with him. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police officer and cruiser
Boy hurt in Lansing shooting
Cedar and Miller shut down Friday morning
‘Nobody feels safe’ -- Lansing community responds to fatal shooting of teen
Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Police ID teen killed in Lansing shooting that injured 10-week-old
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing

Latest News

COVID in hospitals
Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man
Power lines were knocked down in East Lansing on Saturday.
Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Police ID teen killed in Lansing shooting that injured 10-week-old