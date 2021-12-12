Advertisement

Court won’t order hospital to use deworming drug on man

The daughter of a 68-year-old man sued after doctors refused to use ivermectin
COVID in hospitals(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Court of Appeals won’t order a hospital to use a deworming drug to treat a man who has health problems related to COVID-19.

The court says it won’t disrupt the judgment of doctors at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The man was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 6 with COVID-19, but the infection has eased.

Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat roundworms, lice and other tiny parasites in humans - not COVID-19.

