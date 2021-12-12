Consumers Energy restores power to thousands after winds come through Mid Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Mid Michigan over 200,000 people were without power Saturday following a severe storm with winds of 55 miles per hour. Consumers Energy Restoration crews worked through the night to restore power to 105,000 customers.

“Our crews worked completed great work through the night and we are looking forward to favorable weather today to continue to restore power for residents and businesses,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “We have also added crews to our system from Mutual Assistance that will enable us to have a successful day of restoration.”

If you are experiencing an outage you can can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG’ to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.