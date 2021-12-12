Advertisement

Baby Jesus, Mary, returned to East Lansing home after being stolen

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -An East Lansing home known for their Christmas decorations is now seeing a resolution over the weekend. Their baby Jesus and Mary that were stolen last week have now been returned. According to the homeowners a young man returned Mary and Jesus. He said his friend had been bragging about how he stole them so he took them and brought them back. They are still missing a few of the wood cut ornaments.

Dean Aronson personally cut, painted and assembled the nativity scene. For 15 years, Aronson has been creating more pieces to add to his holiday display. Now, they can move forward with Baby Jesus and Mary back in the home.

