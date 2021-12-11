Strong winds knock out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong winds have knocked out power and caused some damage across Mid-Michigan on Saturday.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed that a few thousand customers were without power Saturday afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Most of those outages were in Jackson and Hillsdale counties. In total, more than 100,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power around the state.

Strong winds also knocked out power in metro Detroit. DTE Energy’s outage map also showed thousands of outages around the area. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 120,000 customers were without power.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread wind gusts of 50-60 mph were reported with some areas seeing even higher gusts than that. In Lansing, the wind peaked at 56 mph and in Jackson at 59 mph.

The highest reported wind gust in Michigan was near Saugatuck on the state’s westside. That’s where a wind gust of 72 mph was reported early Saturday morning.

Approximately 4,000 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers also lost power after a train caught a wire and brought down several poles in East Lansing.

