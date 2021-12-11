Advertisement

St. Patrick Girls beat Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates on the road

The Girls won their game 46-30
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks won in both boys and girls hoops Friday.

Up next, they play Saranac, while the Pirates will take on Fulton

