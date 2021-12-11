Sparrow nurses approve new union contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow’s nurses approved a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike.

In a statement, the hospital said members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital approved the contract late Friday night.

Sparrow said the new agreement includes pay increases, no increase in health insurance premiums, no cuts in sick time for caregivers, and guaranteed access to personal protective equipment.

The new agreement takes effect right away.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.