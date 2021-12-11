Advertisement

Sparrow nurses approve new union contract

Nurses who have seen hundreds of patients are sharing their stories.
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow’s nurses approved a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike.

In a statement, the hospital said members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital approved the contract late Friday night.

Sparrow said the new agreement includes pay increases, no increase in health insurance premiums, no cuts in sick time for caregivers, and guaranteed access to personal protective equipment.

The new agreement takes effect right away.

