Saint Johns High School basketball team pays tribute to Oxford High School

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The mass shooting that killed four students at Oxford High School has had communities across the state send their support.

Students at Saint Johns High School wore Oxford High School colors at their basketball game Friday night.

For just $10, the students traded their red and black into blue and gold in support of the students at Oxford High School

Jake Lasceski said he saw what other schools and teams were doing to honor the students, he decided to pitch the idea to his team as well.

“I kind of brought the idea to the basketball team to wear these shirts for the warm-ups and then it just kind of grew from there,” Lasceski said.

“I saw the names of the victims and I heart their stories,” said Lauren Beck. “It really all started to fall into place.”

Beck had helped put the wheels in motion. She said that even as time passes, she hopes people in Oxford know that their friends in Stain Johns will continue to mourn with them.

“This is a way to show Oxford that we have not moved on from this,” Beck said. “This is still something that we know that you guys are going through and we want to be here with you.”

Lasceski and Beck hope their message to the Wildcats brings a message of solidarity and compassion for what they’re going through.

“I just hope that they can continue healing and that they can see our support,” Lasceski said. “Hopefully it helps them in some way or another.”

“We may be 66 miles away, but we are still a community that wants to do anything that they can to help,” Beck said.

Proceeds from the Oxford Strong shirts will go to benefit the community of Oxford.

