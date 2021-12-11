Portland gets first win of season over Charlotte

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders were looking for their first win of the season tonight against Charlotte, and one raider really came to play -- Dom Novara, the son of the Portland football coach John Novara.

Novara got some space on the wing and drilled a three.

Going right back to Novara, the Orioles leave him alone so he just pulls up for the shot and it’s money again.

Apparently the Orioles were not covering Novara quite as tight as they should have been. He is a true freshman but guess who finds some space again?

Novara played like a senior in this one, scoring 12 points and Portland got its first win 55-33.

