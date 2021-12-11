Advertisement

Portland gets first win of season over Charlotte

Freshman standout Dom Novara helps give the Raiders the victory
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders were looking for their first win of the season tonight against Charlotte, and one raider really came to play -- Dom Novara, the son of the Portland football coach John Novara.

Novara got some space on the wing and drilled a three.

Going right back to Novara, the Orioles leave him alone so he just pulls up for the shot and it’s money again.

Apparently the Orioles were not covering Novara quite as tight as they should have been. He is a true freshman but guess who finds some space again?

Novara played like a senior in this one, scoring 12 points and Portland got its first win 55-33.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting
Police officer and cruiser
Police respond to potential shooting in Lansing off Waverly Road
Cedar and Miller shut down Friday morning
‘Nobody feels safe’ -- Lansing community responds to fatal shooting of teen
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues for Saturday
WILX First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday

Latest News

Portland St. Patrick Pewamo-Westphalia
St. Patrick Girls beat Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates on the road
Lansing Eastern Mason
Mason pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Lansing Eastern
Okemos Dewitt
Dewitt Girls beat Okemos
Fowlerville Williamston
Game of the Week: Williamston wins first game of season against Fowlerville