New class of police officers from Lansing Community College aim to build trust in their communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new crop of crime fighters were sent into Mid-Michigan Friday by the Lansing Community College Police Academy.

Students of the 108th Mid-Michigan Police Academy marched their way to graduation. Eaton County sheriff Tom Reich said he’s excited to welcome new people to the field.

“Law enforcement agencies are doing what they can right now and doing everything they can for the community,” Reich said. “There is always more we can do so we’re looking forward to that.”

The 108th Police Academy graduation consisted of 27 students, but out of those, seven of those were women.

After Bridget Boisin earned her degree from Rutgers University, she looked to law enforcement to further broaden her career.

“I realized over time that I could be that female in the room that would make it easier for other women to report those crimes,” Boisin said. “I just want to be that woman for other people.”

Antionette Lewis said she hopes to build back trust in a world that has had a lot of turmoil the last 18 months.

“It’s all about building that bridge, making those connections and getting the trust back in the communities and showing that we are here to protect and serve,” Lewis said. “We really care about the people that we serve”.

The graduates will be beginning their new jobs across Mid-Michigan next week.

