Mason pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Lansing Eastern

Bulldogs win at home 56-43.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason hosted the Lansing Eastern Quakers Friday evening for a night of boys basketball.

The Bulldogs’ Luke Marlan tried to make his way inside but the Eastern defense was giving him some trouble. He gets through and gets one in for two.

It was the Quakers turn next with Tre Hudson leading the way. He looked to his left seeing Willie Curtis wide open as he goes for the three... nothing but net and it’s good.

Marlan had the ball again for Mason driving along the baseline. He got the layup and it was quite the back and forth game.

Eastern got the ball out to the arc where Kyren McKnight took the shot, made it, but it wasn’t the Quakers that got the victory as the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to win this one 56-43.

