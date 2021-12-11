Lansing Catholic Girls nearly shutout Lansing Sexton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Girls basketball team almost shut out the Lansing Sexton Big Reds, winning 66-2 on the road.

Morgan Wilcox scored 12 points for the Cougars and Leah Richards scored 16.

The Cougars play Williamston next.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

