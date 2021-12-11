How a drone’s infrared camera assisted in putting out a Wheatfield Township house fire

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries were reported in a Wheatfield Township house fire that occurred Thursday morning.

Fire crews from Mason, Fowlerville and NIESA were called to the house, located near the intersection of Holt and Williamston roads.

Authorities believe no one was home when the fire began. Fire crews were able to rescue two dogs and a cat. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames with assistance from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office’s drone team, which used an infrared camera to locate hot spots in the home, which allowed fire crews to more efficiently contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

