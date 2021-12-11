Advertisement

How a drone’s infrared camera assisted in putting out a Wheatfield Township house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
An infrared camera on a drone helped fire crews to quickly extinguish a house fire on Dec. 9....
An infrared camera on a drone helped fire crews to quickly extinguish a house fire on Dec. 9. 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries were reported in a Wheatfield Township house fire that occurred Thursday morning.

Original Story: No injuries reported in Wheatfield Township house fire

Fire crews from Mason, Fowlerville and NIESA were called to the house, located near the intersection of Holt and Williamston roads.

Authorities believe no one was home when the fire began. Fire crews were able to rescue two dogs and a cat. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames with assistance from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office’s drone team, which used an infrared camera to locate hot spots in the home, which allowed fire crews to more efficiently contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting
Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police investigate a potential threat at the campus of Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools...
All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
WILX First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday

Latest News

New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
Mid-Michigan Weather Forecast Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected overnight
Police officer and cruiser
Police respond to potential shooting in Lansing off Waverly Road