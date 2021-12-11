Haslett Boys take down St. Johns on the road

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings came into town and defeated the St. Johns Redwings 47-33.

The St. Johns players and students wore Oxford Strong shirts to support the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

Up next for the Vikings, the East Lansing Trojans. The Redwings will play Holt next.

