Game of the Week: Williamston wins first game of season against Fowlerville

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Hornets hosted Fowlerville Friday evening for their first game of the season in front of a home crowd.

Williamston’s Jacob Wallace went for the loose ball, pushed it off to Max Burton who put it in for two. The Hornets were up by 27.

Spencer Feig, a senior with the Hornets who transferred to Williamston from Fowlerville, tried shooting one on the move... he doesn’t quite make it but Wallace was there to grab it. He turns around, throws it up with a slow bounce around the rim which contributed to his 20 points on the night.

Fowlerville tried to come back with Greg Wilkinson trying to find an opening. He fed it to Jack Schrader who took it in the paint for two.

Only a few minutes left in the game and Jackson Newman took it down the lane, made a bounce pass to Anthony Schelle and got the layup.

The Gladiators were fighting for every point as Brendan Ray moved quickly and got two more for Fowlerville but it was Williamston who survived the night at home, winning their opener 66-39.

