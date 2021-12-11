Advertisement

Fowler Eagles fly, Girls beat Bath Bees

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - Defending Division 4 state champion Fowler kept rolling, spurting out to a 12 to 1 lead to start the game and finishing with a strong flurry as well in a 54 to 22 drubbing of Bath. 

Emma Riley led the way for the Eagles with 17 points and and her sister Mia Riley scored 16 points. 

Fowler has lost only 8 games in the last two plus seasons and is off to a 4-and-0 start this season.

