First Alert Weather Day: High winds could lead to scattered power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day because of strong winds that could lead to some power outages in Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Wind Advisory to a High Wind Warning for most of Mid-Michigan until noon. This is when the winds will be the strongest. After that a Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.

A cold front is forecast to arrive before lunchtime and that will bring in colder air and increase the winds. Peak wind gusts will be at least 40-50 mph with gusts even higher than that possible. That is strong enough to lead to some minor tree damage and power outages.

That front will also bring in colder air so temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s in the morning to the 30s by the evening. Scattered rain is possible during the morning and then scattered snow showers are possible during the afternoon as colder air funnels into the region. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The winds will die down Saturday evening.

It is important to prepare for these strong winds by charging any electronic devices and bringing in any decorations or other items that might be outside.

