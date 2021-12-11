Dewitt Girls beat Okemos
Dewitt is 2-and-0.
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers had their first two scheduled games this season postponed but have not seemed to miss a beat in rolling to their second straight win, topping outmatched Okemos 54 to 23.
Coming off a season opening win over Detroit Country Day, the Panthers led from start to finish against the Chiefs.
Taryn Gustafson led the way with 18 points.
