Dewitt Girls beat Okemos

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers had their first two scheduled games this season postponed but have not seemed to miss a beat in rolling to their second straight win, topping outmatched Okemos 54 to 23.

Coming off a season opening win over Detroit Country Day, the Panthers led from start to finish against the Chiefs.

Taryn Gustafson led the way with 18 points.

Dewitt is 2-and-0.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.