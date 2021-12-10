What to expect from this First Alert Weather Day in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain will arrive later this evening and will be heavy at times tonight. Thunderstorms are also possible tonight and could bring some gusty winds. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day because strong winds are once again expected and that could lead to scattered power outages.

Colton Cichoracki is live now with updates for Mid-Michigan

