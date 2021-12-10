Waverly Looking For New Football Coach
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Waverly High School is looking for a new head football coach. Ron Pizzo has been let go after four seasons and a cumulative 10-25 record. The Warriors were 2-7 last season after Pizzo’s most successful year, 2020 in which Waverly fashioned a 4-4 record. No replacement has been named.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.