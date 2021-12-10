Advertisement

Waverly Looking For New Football Coach

Football
Football(KFYR)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Waverly High School is looking for a new head football coach. Ron Pizzo has been let go after four seasons and a cumulative 10-25 record. The Warriors were 2-7 last season after Pizzo’s most successful year, 2020 in which Waverly fashioned a 4-4 record. No replacement has been named.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting
Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police investigate a potential threat at the campus of Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools...
All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Another Big Award For Hutchinson
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA...
Jim Harbaugh is AP Coach of the Year
LSU Women's Basketball
Pacers and Raptors Struggling With Covid Issues
El quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), de los Browns de Cleveland, entrega el balón al running back...
Browns Missing More Key Players