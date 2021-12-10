Waverly Looking For New Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Waverly High School is looking for a new head football coach. Ron Pizzo has been let go after four seasons and a cumulative 10-25 record. The Warriors were 2-7 last season after Pizzo’s most successful year, 2020 in which Waverly fashioned a 4-4 record. No replacement has been named.

