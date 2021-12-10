Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Leilah Smith

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Leilah Smith.

Leilah is 14 years old and plays Volleyball for the Warriors in Grass Lake. She has played travel softball for six years, school basketball and runs track. Leilah is described as outgoing, coachable, dedicated, a team player and an amazing student.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Pacers and Raptors Struggling With Covid Issues
El quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), de los Browns de Cleveland, entrega el balón al running back...
Browns Missing More Key Players
(Cover photo courtesy: Arizona Coyotes)
Coyotes Pay Their Overdue Bills
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Lands Another Portal Linebacker