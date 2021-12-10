Staudt’s Rising Stars: Leilah Smith

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Leilah Smith.

Leilah is 14 years old and plays Volleyball for the Warriors in Grass Lake. She has played travel softball for six years, school basketball and runs track. Leilah is described as outgoing, coachable, dedicated, a team player and an amazing student.

