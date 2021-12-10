Advertisement

Schools Rule: 9-year-old girl from Jackson aims to change the world

By Claudia Sella
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 9-year-old girl is partnering up with one of her classmates to help those in need.

It’s not the first time. Faith Murdock had made headlines over summer when she raised money for the families of three people who died at the Faster Horses Music Festival.

Her mother said her daughter has always wanted to change the world.

“One day, she said, ‘Mom, I want to be a super hero,’ so she put a cape on and she ran around the house and was a super hero,” Kayla Murdock recalled.

After Faith Murdock raised more than $1,000 from a lemonade stand for the families of three people who died at the Faster Horses Music Festival, she decided there was more work to be done -- but she needed a little help.

“I thought there was a lot of bad in the world so I thought maybe we could do one act of kindness to change the world,” Faith said.

So she enlisted some of her school mates from Northwest Elementary School to form the club “Little Leaders.” They would meet regularly to set new goals on what they can do next to make the world a better place. Their current act of kindness is making another child’s Christmas a little more special as a team effort.

“I get to help families and help them get some presents since some people don’t have no money,” said Abbey Johnson.

It takes a special kid to be a leader.

“To be a good leader is teaching other kids how to be leaders and how to be more nice and how to change the world,” Faith said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting
Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police investigate a potential threat at the campus of Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools...
All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

LCC receives $250,000 donation for international studies
Lansing Community College receives $250,000 donation for international studies
Lansing School District offers $300 daily wage for substitute teachers at its biggest schools
Schools Rule!
Schools Rule: Online school gives Michigan brothers freedom to pursue Motocross dreams
Schools Rule: Mason culinary students cook Thanksgiving meal for more than 800 peers