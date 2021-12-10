Schools Rule: 9-year-old girl from Jackson aims to change the world

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 9-year-old girl is partnering up with one of her classmates to help those in need.

It’s not the first time. Faith Murdock had made headlines over summer when she raised money for the families of three people who died at the Faster Horses Music Festival.

Her mother said her daughter has always wanted to change the world.

“One day, she said, ‘Mom, I want to be a super hero,’ so she put a cape on and she ran around the house and was a super hero,” Kayla Murdock recalled.

After Faith Murdock raised more than $1,000 from a lemonade stand for the families of three people who died at the Faster Horses Music Festival, she decided there was more work to be done -- but she needed a little help.

“I thought there was a lot of bad in the world so I thought maybe we could do one act of kindness to change the world,” Faith said.

So she enlisted some of her school mates from Northwest Elementary School to form the club “Little Leaders.” They would meet regularly to set new goals on what they can do next to make the world a better place. Their current act of kindness is making another child’s Christmas a little more special as a team effort.

“I get to help families and help them get some presents since some people don’t have no money,” said Abbey Johnson.

It takes a special kid to be a leader.

“To be a good leader is teaching other kids how to be leaders and how to be more nice and how to change the world,” Faith said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.