Quarterback Change at Houston

Houston Texans' Mark Ingram (2) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the...
Houston Texans' Mark Ingram (2) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP Sports)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have benched Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills. Coach David Culley says Mills will start for the rest of the season. Culley benched quarterback Taylor for Mills in the third quarter of last week’s loss with the Texans trailing 21-0. Culley evaluated the position this week before announcing his decision today. Houston hosts Seattle on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

