Police respond to potential shooting in Lansing off Waverly Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a potential shooting Friday afternoon on Maybel Street, just north of the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads.

News 10 cameras captured multiple police cruisers, K-9 units and crime-scene evidence markers.

Details into the incident are unknown. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The incident is separate from a shooting that occurred Friday morning near the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road. A 17-year-old girl was killed in the shooting and three people injured -- including a 10-week-old baby.

Stay with News 10 for updates on this ongoing story.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.