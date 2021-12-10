Advertisement

Police respond to potential shooting in Lansing off Waverly Road

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a potential shooting Friday afternoon on Maybel Street, just north of the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads.

News 10 cameras captured multiple police cruisers, K-9 units and crime-scene evidence markers.

Details into the incident are unknown. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The incident is separate from a shooting that occurred Friday morning near the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road. A 17-year-old girl was killed in the shooting and three people injured -- including a 10-week-old baby.

Stay with News 10 for updates on this ongoing story.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police are investigating a shooting at Cedar St and Miller Rd in Lansing. A 17-year-old...
Teen killed, infant among 3 injured in Lansing shooting
Woman killed in 3-vehicle collision in Eaton County
Police investigate a potential threat at the campus of Plymouth, Canton and Salem high schools...
All Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to be closed Friday following threat, lockdown
There are more than 530 Trader Joe's grocery stores worldwide.
Trader Joe’s to move forward with Meridian Township development plans
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
$100M lawsuit filed by family of Oxford shooting victim

Latest News

New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing
Mid-Michigan Weather Forecast Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected overnight
Health officials on high alert after Michigan confirms first Omicron case