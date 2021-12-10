Pacers Coach Out With Covid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers say coach Rick Carlisle will miss tonight’s game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over in Carlisle’s absence. It’s unclear how many games Carlisle will miss, but the Pacers expect it to be more than one. Carlisle was on the bench for Indiana’s two wins earlier this week but was coughing during his postgame news conference after beating the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

