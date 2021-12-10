Advertisement

Pacers Coach Out With Covid

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gestures...
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Mavericks on Thursday, June 17, 2021, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers say coach Rick Carlisle will miss tonight’s game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over in Carlisle’s absence. It’s unclear how many games Carlisle will miss, but the Pacers expect it to be more than one. Carlisle was on the bench for Indiana’s two wins earlier this week but was coughing during his postgame news conference after beating the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

