Oxford Community Schools faces two $100M lawsuits following fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School filed two lawsuits seeking $100 million each against the school district Thursday.

The lawsuits allege the violence on Nov. 30 could have been prevented and that school officials failed to protect the students.

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit and in Oakland County Circuit Court by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters -- Riley, 17, who was shot in the neck, and Bella, 14, who was next to her at the time of the shooting.

The family is represented by attorney Geoffrey Fieger. The lawsuits were filed against the district, the superintendent, the principal and others connected to to the shooting.

Fieger said Bella “narrowly escaped the bullets discharged towards her, her sister and her friends. She observed her sister, friends, and classmates being shot and murdered.”

The lawsuits are the first known civil suits filed in connection with the shooting.

Fieger said school officials violated the civil rights of the students who were killed, wounded or impacted by the shooting and that staff had reason to believe the suspected posed a threat. He said school staff failed to take proper action, which could have prevented the shooting.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday that there will be an investigation to see if school officials will face charges. She said three hours before the suspected shooter reportedly opened fire, he was sent back to class after his parents and school counselors met with him.

The meeting was reportedly about a drawing a teacher had found on his desk. It includes a drawing of a handgun and the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” Also depicted is a bullet with the words “blood everywhere” above a person who appears to have been shot twice and is bleeding. A laughing emoji is drawn below the figure. The note also says “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”

Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis said the night prior to the shooting, the suspected shooter had recorded a video in which he discussed killing students.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel offered to investigate to see if any policies or protocols had not been followed. Oxford Community Schools superintendent Tim Throne declined the offer and said a third party will investigate instead.

Nessel said her office will review the events despite the district’s rejection.

“What we can’t do is nothing,” Nessel said. “It’s not appropriate.”

Michigan. Sen. Ruth Johnson introduced Senate Bill 789 Thursday, which would require mandatory reporting of threats in schools to law enforcement agencies.

The shooting at Oxford High School killed four students -- 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Justin Shilling -- and wounded seven other people.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings to remain lowered through Sunday to honor the lives lost. The flags have been lowered since the Nov. 30 shooting.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, six of the seven people wounded in the school shooting have been released from hospitals. Authorities said the remaining hospitalized survivor is a 17-year-old girl who was moved from an intensive care unit to a standard hospital room Thursday.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. He was charged as an adult.

His parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each. They were taken into police custody at a Detroit warehouse after a federal manhunt that included the United States Marshals offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to their arrest.

A man connected to the warehouse is under investigation to see if he was helping the parents hide. His attorney said the man is cooperating with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

